Fire Onboard INS Vikramaditya During Sortie Off Karnataka Coast; No Casualties Reported

A fire incident was reported on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday during a planned sortie for trials at the sea, the Indian Navy said today in a statement. INS Vikramaditya was operating off Karwar, a city in Karnataka which lies on the west coast of Southern India.

However, the Navy's statement further said that the fire was brought under control by the crew using the firefighting systems onboard the aircraft carrier and no casualties were reported during the incident. The Navy also said that a Board of inquiry has been ordered to probe the fire incident.

During a planned sortie for conduct of sea trials off Karwar, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS

Vikramaditya today 20 Jul 22. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using onboard systems. No casualties have been reported (1/2) — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 20, 2022

INS Vikramaditya entered into the service of the Indian Navy in 2013 and is a modified version of the Kiev-class aircraft carrier. INS Vikramaditya is 284 metres long and 60 metres high - about the height of a 20-storey building. The ship weighs 40,000 tonnes and is the biggest and heaviest ship in the Indian Navy.

Originally built as Baku and commissioned in 1987, the carrier served with the Soviet Navy and later with the Russian Navy before being decommissioned in 1996. INS Vikramaditya successfully completed the sea trials in July 2013 and the first STOBAR aviation trials in September 2013. Prime Minister Narendra on June 14, 2014, formally inducted INS Vikramaditya into the Indian Navy and dedicated the flagship aircraft carrier to the nation.

INS Vikramaditya has 22 decks and 2,500 compartments, of which 1,750 were completely re-built. It can carry more than 1,600 personnel. Sponsons are installed to increase the breadth of the flight deck. The aircraft carrier is also equipped with flight deck lighting systems, new AC plants, refrigeration plants, 30m wide arrester gears, three restraining gears, and two reverse osmosis plants for producing 400 tonnes of fresh water per day.

The aircraft carrier can be armed with a wide range of weapons, including anti-ship missiles, beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, and rockets. It is also equipped with LUNA and DAPS landing systems for MiG and Sea Harriers jet fighters respectively.