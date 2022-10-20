MP: 3 Killed In Explosion At Morena Cracker Factory, Shop Gutted In Jabalpur

Visuals from the shop in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and firecracker factory in Morena where fire broke out on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

At least three people were killed and seven injured, while one was reported missing after an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. According to police, some people are also suspected to be buried under the debris.

"Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3. One is missing, 7 have also been injured. People also suspected to be buried under debris," news agency ANI quoted Rakesh Chawla, IG Chambal range, as saying.

On getting the information about the incident, the police and the administrative officials reached the spot along with JCB, and the rescue operation was underway, IG Chawla said.

In another incident of blaze in Madhya Pradesh, fire broke out in a shop in Jabalpur. A total of 10 fire tenders, present on the spot, brought the fire under control. The neighbouring shops were secured, and no casualties were suspected, according to Fire Superintendent Rajendra Patel.