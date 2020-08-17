A fire broke out on the 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building, news agency ANI reported on Monday. At least five fire tenders were at the spot to douse the flames, the agency said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A fire broke out on the 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building, news agency ANI reported on Monday. At least five fire tenders were at the spot to douse the flames, the agency said. According to initial reports, the fire is believed to have caused by a short-circuit but the incident will be investigated.

The fire was soon brought under control after a swift fire fighting operation by of at least seven fire engines, the agency said in an update.

"A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire broke out in the room no. 6 on the 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building and the damage assessment will be done soon. However, all the damage was confined to the room no. 6 as the fire was quickly brought under control.

