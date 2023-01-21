Fire Breaks Out In Hotel At Delhi’s Connaught Place; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A FIRE broke out in a hotel at Connaught Place in Delhi on Saturday morning. Following the fire, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to the officials, there were no reports of any casualties so far.

According to Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze at the Sun City Hotel behind F- Block was received at 8.52 a.m."

A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and so far no casualty or injuries have been reported," said Garg. Meanwhile, a video of the same has been posted by the news agency ANI, where in fire tenders can be seen extinguishing the fire from hotel above the Puma outlet in CP.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

"A fire broke out at SinCity restaurant here. A total of 13 fire tenders were utilised here. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire has been doused, cooling operation is going on.Within 10-15 minutes the fire will be completely doused," said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer

Two days ago, a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Badarpur NTPC eco-park. The exact cause of the fire was not known and there were no casualties, however, the flames from the fire were visible from far off.

Depicting flame and smoke rising against an orange evening sky a video shot from a high-rise went viral on Twitter. "Massive fire on banks of Yamuna in Delhi, which is visible from Noida. Seems like stubble-burning. Strict action requested," a user Amritam Anand tweeted tagging chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police.