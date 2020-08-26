A fire erupted at a toy manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A fire erupted at a toy manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday. The incident occurred at industrial Sector 63 around 3 pm and fire-fighting team is engaged in dousing the blaze.

Fire breaks out at a toy manufacturing factory in Noida's Sector 63; fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/lebxdekJ03 August 26, 2020

Several fire tenders are at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway. Police personnel were also at the site.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha