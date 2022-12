A massive fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Saturday morning. The fire started at a shop in H-block DDA market. At least 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Information about the fire was received at around 5.50 am. Immediately 18 fire tenders were pressed into service," ANI quoted the fire department as saying.

No casualties have been reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.