3 Killed, 8 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Factory In Maharashtra's Palghar

A fire broke out at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district after a boiler explosion.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 05:19 PM IST
A fire broke out following a boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

AT LEAST three people were killed and eight were seriously injured in a fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The boiler exploded at Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company around 2:30 pm. The sound of the explosion could be heards 1-2 kms away from the site of incident, news agency ANI reported.

Around 50 employees were present in the factory when the explosion took place.

More details to follow.

