3 Killed, 8 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Factory In Maharashtra's Palghar

AT LEAST three people were killed and eight were seriously injured in a fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district.
The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.
The boiler exploded at Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company around 2:30 pm. The sound of the explosion could be heards 1-2 kms away from the site of incident, news agency ANI reported.
Around 50 employees were present in the factory when the explosion took place.
