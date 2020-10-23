A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in Mumbai's Nagpada area on Friday morning. As many as 3,500 people have been evacuated from an adjacent residential building as firefighters tried to douse the flames.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in Mumbai's Nagpada area on Thursday night and efforts to douse the flames were on till Friday morning. As many as 3,500 people were evacuated from an adjacent residential building as firefighters tried to bring the flames under control. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials have declared it a level-5 fire.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the top floors of the mall in flames and a cloud of thick black smoke coming out of the mall building as firefighters tried to extinguish the inferno. According to the agency, two fire personnel were injured during the firefighting operation at the mall.

#WATCH: Firefighting operation underway at a mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai where a fire broke out last night.



It has been declared a level-5 fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YDpgpRHXcm — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

According to reports, twenty-four fire engines with over 200 firefighters, including Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer Shashikant Kale were at the spot to douse the flames. Several Mumbai police personnel were also deployed at the site to assist in the firefighting operation and evacuation.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the site to take stock of the situation on Thursday. Some 500 people were present at the mall when the fire broke out and they all were safely evacuated.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma