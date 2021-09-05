Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the pro-separatist leader, had died earlier this week. Following his death, internet services were suspended in the Valley, but were restored later.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against some unknown people over draping the body of pro-separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who died earlier this week, in a Pakistani flag.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that took cognisance of a video that showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag. However, the police said, the flag was removed after the officials intervened. It also said that an FIR has also been registered after some people allegedly raised "anti-national" slogans after his death.

"Police Station Budgam has registered a general FIR against miscreants and other elements who raised anti-national slogans and resorted to other anti-national activities putting the Pakistani flag over them after the separatist leader's death at his home," the police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Geelani, who was the face of the separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir, died on Wednesday at the age of 91 at his residence in Srinagar. Following his death, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had suspended mobile service (voice call) and broadband services to avoid any untoward situation. However, the services were restored on Friday at 10 pm.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the situation in the Valley remained peaceful and is under control as people have been cooperating with the officials. "The situation is absolutely under control, not even a single incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated and security forces are working with great restraint. I congratulate people... for keeping peace everywhere," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said, as reported by news agency PTI.

When asked if whether the situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in Kashmir, DGP Singh said that there is "nothing to worry about". He also dismissed reports that some of the youths from the Valley have joined Taliban.

"Such fake news on social media is a malicious propaganda by Pakistan and pro-Pakistan agents. Everything is fine. The youth are playing cricket, volleyball, rugby. Don't you see those pictures? Every child here wants to secure his future and no one is going that way," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

