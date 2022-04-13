Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi, Santosh Patil, who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday and blamed Eshwarappa in his purported suicide note. The FIR, which accuses Eshwarappa of abetment to suicide, also names his two associates, Basavaraj and Ramesh. The FIR was filed by Santosh Patil's brother Prashant.

"KS Eshwarappa, Basavaraja and Ramesh (Eshwarappa's close aides) must be arrested. We want justice for our brother. Everybody whose names are mentioned in FIR must be arrested, till then we'll not take my brother's body", Prashant said, as quoted by ANI.

Confirming the registration of the FIR, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an FIR has been filed against Eshwarappa and he will speak to him. Although, the chief minister didn't speak anything about Eshwarappa's resignation but said that he will talk to him to clear the issue.

"Yes, FIR has been registered against KS Eswarappa over the death of contractor Santosh Patil. I have gathered all information and will speak to him. I don't know what he said about his resignation. It will be cleared when we speak directly", Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, as quoted by ANI.

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. Patil had recently accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.

Santhosh K. Patil in his purported suicide note alleged that Minister Eshwarappa had demanded 40 per cent commission for his work through his aide. Patil had reportedly written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh accusing Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 per cent cut from him.

However, Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has decided to intensify agitation against the ruling BJP government over the case.

The delegation of top Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, DK Shivakumar met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demanded the termination of K.S. Eshwarappa. The delegation has also demanded to lodge corruption and murder charges against him and further stress for his immediate arrest.

"We have appealed to the Governor to dismiss KS Eshwarappa, get him arrested. Secondly, a corruption case should be regd against him given that he would seek 40% commission from his own people, including contractor Santosh Patil(who later died by suicide)", DK Shivakumar, as quoted by ANI said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan