FIR Filed Against Bengaluru College Students For Raising Pro Pakistan Slogans, Probe On

FEW Bengaluru students have been booked for raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at a college event, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the police, the case was filed after a video of the students went viral on social media.

Reportedly, several students at the event objected as soon as a boy and a girl at an engineering college raised the slogan.

As per a report published by the Deccan Herald, the students have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar, and Riya Ravichandra. The complaint has been registered with the Marathahalli police station under sections 153 and 505 (1) B.

Earlier, Pune Police registered a case against the protestors who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune.

The slogans were raised outside the district Collector's office on September 23 in Pune city where Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres gathered against the recent arrests of its leaders across the country.

Pune police detained some protesters and filed a complaint of unlawful assembly against them. Police also arrested some protestors.

"Case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden police station. Probe is underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits," Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pune had said.

This came after the police received some videos of the incident.

"We have received some videos, we will investigate and verify them completely and take action accordingly," the DCP had said.

Reacting to the sloganeering incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister said stringent action will be taken. "We will take stringent action against any person raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane took to Twitter and warned those such slogans.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attacked the state government and said there is a major law and order failure in Maharashtra.

"The government must come down swiftly and hard on those who indulged in pro-Pak slogans. The fact that someone dared to do so, and is yet roaming free, means this is a major law and order failure in Maharashtra," Thackeray had said while speaking to the media persons.

(With inputs from ANI)