FIR Against India's No 1 Badminton Player Lakshay Sen, 4 Others For Age Fraud, Cheating

AN FIR has been filed against India’s number 1 badminton player Lakshya Sen in which he has been accused of age fraud. The FIR is lodged against him in Bengaluru on Thursday. Nagaraja MG, who runs a badminton academy in Bengaluru, filed FIR against Sen alleging that Sen’s family was in collusion with Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and that the academy reduced his age by three years to provide him with an unfair advantage in the junior circuit.

The complainant also alleged that "in collusion with the coach at Karnataka Badminton Association Vimal Kumar and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, the accused brothers are competing in international championships against opponents below their age group."

Lakshya along with his father Dhirendra Kumar, brother Chirag, mother Nirmal and coach U Vimal Kumar have been booked under section 420, forgery under section 468, using a forged document as genuine (471) and acts done by several persons of common intention (34) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Lakshya’s father Dhirendra is a badminton coach at Sports Authority of India. The complainant, Nagaraja MG has alleged that the Sen family and Vimal Kumar forged the birth certificates for Lakshya and Chirag intending to play age-category badminton tournaments since 2010.



According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Lakshya is a 21-year-old with a birth date of August 16, 2001. While his brother Chirag is 24 years old with a birth date of July 22, 1998. The FIR alleged that both Lakshya and Chirag got benefits through the government by winning matches and tournaments in age-category events.

The FIR accused both brothers of defrauding the government and depriving many players of Karnataka who played in the correct age group. Nagaraja also alleged that by fudging the age, the Sen family and Kumar spoiled the talent and opportunities of several young players by depriving them of availing of government facilities.



The police are currently investigating the matter. On Wednesday, Lakshya received the Arjuna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a stellar year on the court. Lakshya is the highest-ranked Indian men’s singles shuttler in the world at No 6. Lakshya Sen became a prominent face of badminton since he became the youngest Indian to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals.