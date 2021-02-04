Farmers' Protest: Addressing a press conference, the police said that the matter is under investigation, adding that a case has been registered for "spreading disaffection" against the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a clarification over the FIR against Greta Thunberg, saying a complaint has been filed against unknown persons for "creating a toolkit" that was allegedly shared by the teen climate activist.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveer Ranjan said that the matter is under investigation, adding that a case has been registered for "spreading disaffection" against the government.

"Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC -- spreading disaffection against the government of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A -- promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/ cultural/ religious grounds, same is 153 and 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," Ranjan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Thunberg and several global celebrities, including American pop singer Rihanna and Lebanese-US former adult star Mia Khalifa, had come in support of the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi. Following a complaint by the Delhi Police, the teen climate activist said that she still stands with the farmers and "support their peaceful protest".

"No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that," she said in a Tweet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday sharply reacted to the comments by the foreign celebrities and others, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country had some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue was needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma