New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, fined Re 1 by the Supreme Court in a contempt case, tweeted a photo of him receiving a one rupee coin from senior top court advocate Rajeev Dhavan.

The image has gone viral on social media, with several hailing it as a sign of Bhushan’s moral victory.

In one of the photos, Dhavan is seen giving Bhushan a Re 1 coin while in the other one, the lawyer-activist can be seen holding the coin with a smile.

“My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted,” Bhushan wrote.

My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted pic.twitter.com/vVXmzPe4ss

— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 31, 2020

Bhushan said that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the order.

Bhushan said he has the greatest respect for judiciary and the tweets were not intended to disrespect the apex court or the judiciary. "I reserve my right to file review, I propose to submit and pay fine as directed by the court," Bhushan said in a press conference.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Bhushan to deposit the fine by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

Freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected, said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari.

The verdict said not only the bench had persuaded Bhushan to express regret but Attorney General K K Venugopal had also opined that it was in the fitness of thing that the contemnor should express regret.

The bench also noted that the statements of Bhushan submitted in the court were released to the media before they were taken on record.

