New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, many states have already removed the restrictions which were put into place to control the spread of the pandemic in the nation. Delhi too reportedly joined other states of the country, as it became the latest to do away with the mandatory wearing of masks.

This decision was taken in the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. An official order will be released soon, news agency PTI reported.

Until Thursday, there was a provision of a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in the National Capital. This has now come to an end. Previously, there was a provision of fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing a mask in Delhi, which was reduced in the last meeting of DDMA.

The National Capital has recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

The national capital on Wednesday added 123, while zero fatalities were reported over a span of 24 hours.

The DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks at crowded places, according to a PTI report.

As many as 24,706 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Delhi on Wednesday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma