Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS: Report

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for a routine check-up, an official source, as quoted by news agency ANI said on Monday.

According to official sources, the 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private hospital at noon.

Earleir on Saturday, Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. During the convocation, the finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in the Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.