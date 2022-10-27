Filmmaker Kamal Mishra Runs Car Over Wife After Being 'Caught With Another Woman'

Filmmaker Kamal Mishra has been booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly running over his wife after she caught him with another woman. A case was registered against Mishra at the Amboli police station in Mumbai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)

His 35-year-old wife, Yasmin Mishra, has accused that when she found him with another woman in a car and confronted him, he ran her over with his car.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

According to news agency PTI, Mishra’s wife was badly injured in the incident. She suffered injuries to both her legs and major head injuries. This incident took place on October 19 in a residential car parking area in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Following the incident, Mishra’s wife filed a complaint against him at the Amboli police station. Yasmin said she was looking for her husband when she found him with another woman in his car in the parking area, a police official said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Yasmin said when she went to confront her husband, he drove the car to run away from the spot and in the process he hit her, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head.

Police also booked him under Section 134A and B which includes running away without helping the victim or intimating the police. Mishra is the producer of Hindi films like Dehati Disco and others.