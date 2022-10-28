Filmmaker Kamal Mishra Arrested For Hitting Wife With His Car After Being Caught With Another Woman

THE Mumbai Police on Friday arrested film producer Kamal Mishra for allegedly hitting his wife with his car after she found him with another woman. Mishra was detained by the Amboli police yesterday following the complaint from his wife, Yasmin Mishra.

The filmmaker was booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) along with Section 134A and B which includes (Running away without helping the victim or intimating the police).

The incident took place after Mishra’s wife found him with another woman in a car and when she confronted him, he ran his car over her. In her complaint, Yasmin Mishra alleged that she was looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When she confronted him, he ran his car onto her following which she suffered major injuries.

Yasmin suffered injuries to both her legs and a major head injury. This incident took place on October 19 in residential car parking area in (Andheri West), Mumbai.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi films like Dehati Disco, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli, Bhootiyapa, Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai and among others.

The CCTV video of this incident is also going viral where it can be seen that Yasmin is trying to communicate with her husband while the latter tries to run away in his Mercedes car.

In the video, Yasmin can be seen trying to communicate with Kamal Mishra, who tried to flee the spot. Yasmin’s legs got stuck under the front wheels of the car and she fell on the ground. A passerby immediately rushed to help Yasmin and pulled her out of the car’s way.

Kamal Mishra without rendering any help to his wife ran away with his female friend in the car.