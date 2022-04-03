New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was one of the greatest military generals to lead the Indian Army on the battlefield. Born on April 3, 1914, he was the first officer in the Indian Army who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Popularly known as 'Sam Bahadur', Field Marshal Manekshaw was also awarded the second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan and the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan.

Field Marshal Manekshaw served as the Chief of Army Staff for five years. He also led the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He retired in January 1973.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we bring you 15 of his most inspiring quotes to read:

"I wonder whether those of our political masters who have been put in charge of the defence of the country can distinguish a mortar from a motor; a gun from a howitzer; a guerrilla from a gorilla, although a great many resemble the latter."

“What is the next thing you need for leadership? It is the ability to make up your mind to make a decision and accept full responsibility for that decision.”

“If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha.”

“What is Moral Courage? It is the ability to distinguish right from wrong and having so distinguished it, be prepared to say so,irrespective of the views held by your superiors or subordinates and of consequences to yourself.”

“After India's victory in the war he was asked what would have happened if he had opted to be with the Pakistan Army at the time of partition in 1947, he quipped, then I guess Pakistan would have won.”

“Gentlemen, I have arrived and there will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued.”

“You received three (bullets) at this age. When I was of your age, I received nine bullets and look today, I am the Commander in Chief of the Indian Army.”

"If leaders are not born, can we make leaders? And my answer is yes. Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot and I assure you, you can make a leader out of him or her."

"The problem in India is that as soon as one of us is put in a position of power, he feels that he has the monopoly of the entire knowledge."

"An act of omission can be corrected but an act of commission cannot be corrected. To do nothing is to do something, which is definitely wrong."

"Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership. Unless you know, and the men you command know that you know your job, you will never be a leader."

"One thing remains the same. That is your task and your duty. You are required to ensure the security of this country against any aggressor. What does that mean for you? It means that you should have to fight and fight to win. There is no room for the loser. If you lose, don't come back."

“Yahya never paid me the 1000 rupees for my motorbike, but now he has paid with half his country.”

“You should have to fight and fight to win. There is no roof for the losers. If you lose don’t come back. You will have disgraced the country and the country won’t accept you.”

