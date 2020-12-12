PM Modi on Saturday delivered the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd AGM and stressed for vocal for local.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered the inaugural address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention.

During his address, PM Modi also inaugurated the virtual FICCI Annual Expo 2020 and spoke about the coronavirus crisis and the steps his government has taken to deal with the pandemic. He also lauded the farm acts brought by the Centre, saying farmers can now sell their produce both at the mandis, as well as outside.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's address at FICCI:

11:40 am: Today, farmers of India can sell their produce both at the mandis, as well as outside. Farmers can also sell their produce on digital platforms. We've taking all these initiatives to increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous: PM Modi

11:39 am: The rural India is undergoing a massive change today. The active internet users in rural India today is higher than urban India. More than half of India's start-ups are in Tier-II and Tier-III cities: PM Modi

11:35 am: Every month, UPI witnesses transactions worth Rs 4 lakh crore every month and the record is being broken every year! Digital payments are being made possible even on small vendors in rural parts of the country: PM Modi

11:33 am: The world's largest Direct Bank Transfer system is working in India. It has been heavily lauded in the International Journal recently. India, unlike most countries, was able to send crores of money to its poor and needy via DBT during the COVID pandemic: PM Modi

11:31 pm: Our economy doesn't need hurdles between sectors, but bridges to support each other. In the last few years, we've made reforms to break all such hurdles: PM Modi

11:31 pm: In a vibrant economy, when a sector grows, it has a direct influence of other sectors as well. Reforms that we're doing are removing all such needless frameworks. The agriculture sector is one such example: PM Modi

11:29 am: India's corporate tax is the among the most competitive in the world. We're also one of the few countries that have faceless assessment and faceless appeal facility. We've left behind the era of Inspector Raj and tax terrorism: PM Modi

11:26 am: A decisive govt doesn't want to keep all the power to itself. This approach had created a very poor situation. Instead, the right government wants all stakeholders to use all of its talents and contribute. India has witnessed that in the last six years: PM Modi

11:22 am: India's private sector can not just fulfill our domestic needs, but also can create a global image for itself. Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a vision to make quality products in India and make Indian industries competitive: PM Modi

11:20 pm: Foreign investors have made record investment in FDI and PFI in India during the COVID period are haven't stopped: PM Modi

11:18 am: The country that saves most of its citizens during a global pandemic is capable of rebounding in all other sectors. India preferred saving lives and the world is seeing results. The entire country took several key steps together in fighting the pandemic: PM modi

11:18 am: The economic indicators are raising hopes today. The country has learnt a lot during difficult times and it has given our aspirations even more strength. A lot of credit goes to our entrepreneurs, our youth, our farmers and all Indians: PM Modi

11:16 am: In the match of 20-20 we saw a lot of things changing rapidly. But 2020 baffled everyone. The nation and entire world saw a lot of ups and downs. When we'll think of Corona period a few years later, perhaps we won't be able to believe it. It's good that things are improving swiftly: PM Modi

11:15 am: Things improving at a quick pace, says PM Modi.

11:15 pm: PM Modi begins his address.

11:14 am: PM Modi inaugurates FICCI Annual Expo 2020.

11:05 am: The event has started and PM Modi will begin his address shortly.

10:48 am: "Glad to be addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI. Will be talking about a wide range of subjects relating to the Indian economy and how India’s growth benefits the poorest as well as the marginalised," PM Modi had said earlier.

10:40 am: It is expected that Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also address the event.

10:35 am: Apart from PM Modi, several union ministers, bureaucrats, captains of industry, diplomats, international experts and other leading luminaries are expected to be present at the meeting.

10:30 am: According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of this year's Annual Convention is "Inspired India".

10:25 am: PM Modi will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI Annual Expo 2020 today.

10:20 am: FICCI's Annual Convention is being held virtually on December 11, 12 and 14, 2020.

10:15 am: PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd AGM today.

