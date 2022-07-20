Female SI Of Jharkhand Police Crushed To Death During Vehicle Check; 1 Arrested

Sandhya was posted as in-charge of Tapudana Police Station. The incident happened after the sub-inspector received information about a vehicle transporting the cattles.

By Anushka Vats
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 11:36 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Source: Twitter/@ANI

A female sub-inspector (SI) of the Jharkhand Police, identified as Sandhya Topno, was crushed to death on Tuesday during a vehicle check, said officials on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested one accused person in connection with the case.

Sandhya was posted as in-charge of Tapudana Police Station. The incident happened after the sub-inspector received information about a vehicle transporting the cattles. As soon as she tried to stop the vehicle, the driver hit her and crushed her to death.

"She received information that a vehicle is transporting the cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital," said Kaushal Kishore, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), while speaking to the news agency, ANI.

"The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," the police officer added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar incident was reported in Haryana where Deputy Suprindendent of Police (DSP), Surendra Singh Bishnoi, was crushed to death by a dumper driver while he was probing illegal stone-mining in Nuh district. The police, however, arrested the driver, Ikkar, following a brief encounter and the dumper was also recovered.

Meanwhile, Nuh Police, while speaking to ANI, informed that, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and said that the culprits will not be spared. He also mentioned that strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

"We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict actions will be taken against them," he said.

Khattar also said that police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.

(With ANI Inputs)

