Female Cancer Patient Offloaded At Delhi Airport From New York-Bound Flight; DGCA Seeks Report

The incident was revealed on January 30 after a traveller from the United States identified as Meenakshi Sengupta filed a complaint against the flight attendant. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

A FEMALE cancer patient who had recently undergone surgery was allegedly offloaded from an American Airlines flight headed for New York at the Delhi airport, after asking for help from a flight attendant to keep her handbag in the overhead cabin.

The incident was revealed on January 30 after a traveller from the United States identified as Meenakshi Sengupta filed a complaint against the flight attendant, alleging that they refused to assist her in putting the handbag, which weighed more than 5 pounds, in the overhead cabin because she was unable to do so due to weak limbs.

Meenakshi Sengupta stated in her complaint to the Delhi Police and the Civil Air, "I was also wearing a brace which was visible to everyone and they would know that I have some discomfort… because I can not carry any weight in my hands at all and I'm weak from the surgery and don't need to strain myself by walking a lot."

"The ground staff was very supportive and helped me get into the aircraft and put my handbag on the side of the seat. Once inside the flight, I had a conversation with the air hostess and I explained my health condition to them...None of them mentioned putting my handbag away. After the flight was about to take off, cabin lights were dimmed. At that time an air hostess came to put my handbag in the overhead compartment. I requested her to help me put it but she refused to do so and told me it's not her job to do it,” Meenakshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sengupta continued by stating that despite her ‘repeated’ requests for assistance the other woman angrily refused, asked her to complete the task on her own, and walked away.

Social media users asked the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to take notice of the incident after the video of the incident went viral.

In its official statement, the airline said that Sengupta has been approached by a member of its Customer Relations team regarding a refund for the unused portion of her ticket.

(With Agency Inputs.)