'Fell Short Of Addressing Situation': Tata Sons Chairman On Urinating Incident Aboard Air India Flight

CHAIRMAN of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran on Sunday said that Air India's response should have been "much swifter" in handling an unruly passenger.

"Incident on Air India flight AI102 on 26 Nov 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should've been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should've been," he said while speaking about the Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman in an intoxicated condition on an Air India flight on November 26, last year.

Incident on Air India flight AI102 on 26 Nov 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me&my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should've been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should've been: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons pic.twitter.com/CW8SP6JDYM — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, this is the first official statement from the Tata Group, the owner of Air India, ever since the incident has been hitting the headlines.

Earlier on Friday late at night, the Delhi Police arrested Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru after absconding for several days.

Mishra was arrested after a Delhi Police team deployed to track his movements zeroed in at his location on Friday night.

According to the Delhi Police sources cited by the newsagency ANI, they issued an airport alert, tried to trace his phone, and monitored bank transactions.

On January 4, the police had registered a complaint aainst Mishra under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

The accused was also sacked from his employer Wells Fargo on Friday.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," said the company in a statement.