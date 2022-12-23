'Feels Great, Have A Lot To Do': Biking Killer Charles Sobhraj After Release From Nepal Jail

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court after his hearing in Kathmandu in 2011 (Image Credits: Reuters)

CHARLES Sobhraj, a convicted killer, who according to police, is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.

He was deported to France by the Nepal government soon after his release. Also referred to as 'Bikini killer' and 'The Serpent', Sobhraj on board a plane to France said, "I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. including the State of Nepal," as quoted by AFP.

Responding to if he has been described as a serial killer, he said, "Yes, yes."

Sobhraj was deported on the condition of not returning to Nepal for another 10 years, said Nepal's Department of Immigration.

Sbobhraj was wanted in Nepal for the 1975 murders of Canadian Laddie DuParr and an American woman named Annabella Tremont, both of whom he had befriended in Kathmandu.

He was arrested by Nepal police in September 2003 from a five-star hotel in Kathmandu.

Earlier in 1986, he had escaped from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after it looked likely he would be extradited to Thailand to face charges of murdering six girls, all wearing bikinis, on a beach in Pattaya. He was later re-arrested in Goa in April 1986.

After his release from prison in 1997, he was known to have been living quietly in France.

In his petition, Sobhraj argued that he has already served 19 years in jail and that is 78 years old.

He was found guilty of the murder of American and Canadian citizens in 1975 by the Kathmandu and Bhaktapur district courts in Nepal.

The Supreme Court in 2010 had endorsed the life sentence slapped on him by the Kathmandu district court.

In 2014, the Bhaktapur district court then sentenced him for the murder of a Canadian national. Sobhraj repeatedly filed writ petitions at the Supreme Court, demanding he gets the leniency that senior citizens over 70 years get for release from prison.

He sent such applications, especially around Constitution Day, Democracy Day, and Republic Day, hoping for a presidential pardon. Yet, the court had rejected all his writ petitions. He had also undergone heart surgery.

(With inputs from agencies)