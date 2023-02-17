'Fed Up With Air India': PM's Economic Advisory Council Chairman After Flight Delay

Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), took to Twitter on Friday to complain about the services of Air India. He also claimed that the services of Air India were "better before privatisation".

Debroy, in a series of tweets, said that he was fed up with Air India after the flight from Delhi to Mumbai, AI 687, was delayed.

"Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation...," he said.

Debroy also tweeted that it is a conscious decision that, given a choice, he will never travel by Air India in the near future.

"This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at counter continuously changing statements. @airindiain," he said.

Debroy also said that ordering more planes doesn't improve service automatically.

"Mumbai-Delhi AI 687 Has been hell, not heaven. For four hours at the gate, More delays at this rate, Customer service with a dose of leaven. @airindiain," he said.

Air India, replying to the tweets, said that the flight is delayed due to operational reasons and will depart at 2000 hours.

"Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers," the airline tweeted.

Debroy, replying to the tweet, said that the team is not assisting any passengers.

"Do you want me to tweet a video of angry passengers? If they want to assist, I suggest tea/coffee to passengers waiting for 4 hours now. And true information," he tweeted.

Air India, which was acquired by Tata Group in January 2022, earlier this week placed an order for 470 aircraft with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft.