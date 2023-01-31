'Fearless, Stable, Decisive': President Murmu Hails Modi Govt, Invokes Abrogation Of Article 370, Surgical Strike

This is President Draupadi Murmu's first address at the Parliament after taking charge as the head of the country last year. (Image Credits: Sansad TV)

PRESIDENT Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday addressed the joint session of the Parliament for the first time since she was elected to the post of President. The President, in her speech, heaped huge praises for the Modi government at the Centre and called it a 'stable, fearless and decisive' one "working towards realising the big dreams of the nation".

President Murmu recalled the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, the abolition of Triple Talaq and the Surgical Strike in response to the terror attacks by Pakistani terror groups while hailing the Modi government at the Centre.

"Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams. Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world," the President said.

"From surgical strike to strict action against terrorism, giving befitting response on LoC and LAC, to abrogating Article 370 in J-K and abolishing Triple Talaq, this government's identity has been that of a decisive one," she added.

The President noted that 'Garibi hatao' in not just a slogan anymore, but the government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them. "About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this," she said.

President Murmu listed the work done by the government and said that the government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. "As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target," she said.

"With complete transparency, more than Rs 27 lakh crores have been provided to crores of people. A World Bank report states that with such schemes and systems, India was able to save crores of people from dropping below the poverty line during COVID," the President said.

Describing corruption as the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice, President Murmu said that the government has taken steps to curb it. "My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act," she said.

"My government has awakened the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Now that basic facilities are reaching them, these people are able to see new dreams," the President added.

The budget session of Parliament that commenced today will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6.

(With Agency Inputs)