Srinagar/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The rise in targeted killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir has instilled fear among the minorities in the Valley, who are now planning for a mass exodus to save their lives. As the situation continues to deteriorate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called another high-level meeting on Friday.

This would be Shah's second meeting in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, he met National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel to discuss why the situation is worsening in the Valley.

Shah's sudden meeting was in New Delhi's North Block after two Hindus - a bank manager in Kulgam and a non-local labourer in Budgam - were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent killings, which started with the murder of Rahul Bhat last month, have stocked fear among the Hindus in the UT. Following is the complete timeline of targeted killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir:

May 12: Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot dead last month inside the tehsildar's office in the Chadoora tehsil of the Budgam district.

May 17: Ranjit Singh was killed in a grenade attack on a liquor shop in Baramulla. The terrorist, who was in burqa, attacked the shop with a grenade, killing Singh while three others were injured.

May 31: Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher, was shot dead in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. Bala, who was a resident of the Samba district, was shot in the head.

June 2: Vijay Kumar, who used to work as a manager at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam, was shot dead inside his office. Kumar was a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

June 2: A non-local labourer, identified as Dilkhush Kumar, was shot dead in Budgam hours after Kumar's killing. Besides, another non-local labourer - Guri - was also injured in the same attack.

Other killings:

In addition to targeted killings against Hindus, a Muslim woman - 35-year-old television artist Amreen Bhat - was also shot dead by terrorists outside her residence in Budgam's Chadoora last month. During the attack, her 10-year-old nephew was also injured.

Later, the Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised two terrorists in Pulwama, who were involved in killing of Bhat. "Both killed newly joined local terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora Pulwama. They had killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered," the police said.

Besides, a number of police officials were also killed by terrorists in different attacks across the Valley since May.

Protest:

Huge protests have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the targeted killings with the agitators urging the Centre to shift them to safe locations. Pandits in the Valley have threatened to undertake mass migration if they were not relocated to safe places soon.

"Kashmiri Pandits should be given shelter at one place and jobs should be given in the nearby areas along with security. Only then they will remain safe. It is naturally a targeted killing. Barging inside the office and looking out for him is a targeted killing. This is being done to stop them from returning to Kashmir again," a Kashmiri Hindu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma