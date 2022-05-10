New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations against Union Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating violations of rules in receiving foreign donations in a countrywide op, officials said on Tuesday.The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth Rs 2 crore officials added.

The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, some persons, including five government officials, have been arrested for taking bribes on behalf of NGOs through the middle man.

It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middlemen exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, CBI officials said.

So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, CBI informed.

The raids by CBI were conducted after the Home Affairs Ministry raised suspicion of the involvement of some of its department officials in the corruption case.

The decision to alert the CBI regarding the matter was in line with the Modi government’s “zero tolerance for corruption" policy, officials informed.Meanwhile, as per the government’s FCRA guidelines, all registered organisations are required to submit an online annual report comprising of income and expenditure statement, receipt and payment account, balance sheet, etc., for every financial year and they are mandatorily required to be registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act receive funds.

Posted By: Ashita Singh