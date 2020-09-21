Here is all you need to know about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday through a voice vote. The bill proposes key changes in foreign funding rules in order to bring transparency and prevent misuse of the funds, MoS, Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha.

Responding to the concerns raised by the opposition MPs, the Union Minister said the amendments are not against NGOs and are not stopping foreign funds. "FCRA is a national & internal security law to ensure that foreign funds shouldn't affect national interests. Here transparency is the main aim,", He said the misuse of foreign funds will be prevented through the amendments.

Here is all you need to know about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

The legislation makes Aadhar a mandatory identification document for all the office bearers, directors and other key functionaries of an NGO or associations, which are seeking funds from foreign sources.

The amendments will also limit the use of foreign funds received under FCRA for administrative purposes. The bill proposes that not more than 20 percent of the total foreign funds received could be spent on administrative expenses. Presently, the limit is 50 percent. The minister claimed that many NGOs use public funds for their personal use. The proposed amendments justify the step to cut administrative expenses from 50% to 20%.

The bill also proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate. The government has sought to give itself considerable powers in deciding which organisation, if it has obtained prior permission from the government for foreign contribution, shall cease to utilise its funds. Earlier it was supposed to be done only after the person or association has been “found guilty” of violation of the Act.

The amendments also bar public servants and government-owned corporations from receiving any foreign contributions. "Amendment of clause (c) of sub-section (1) of section 3 to include "public servant" also within its ambit, to provide that no foreign contribution shall be accepted by any public servant,” the Bill says.

These amendments, according to the home ministry, seek to enhance transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution worth thousands of crores of rupees every year and facilitating “genuine” non-Governmental organisations or associations who are working for the welfare of the society.

