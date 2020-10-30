Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry had admitted Imran Khan government's role in carrying out the deadly 2019 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry's admission that Islamabad was behind the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019 is likely to dent further what is an already strained bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad. India has long been telling the world that it's Pakistan who is responsible for terrorism not just on its soil but globally. The country is notorious for harbouring and aiding terrorists and using them as its proxy to attack India. Now, a Pakistani Minister admitting Imran Khan government's role in a terror attack on another country's soil on the floor of the National Assembly proves India's point.

What did Fawad Chaudhry say on the Pulwama attack?

The science and technology minister had boasted the Imran Khan government's "success" in Pulwama during a debate in the Pakistani National Assembly. He said that the Imran Khan government hit India in their home and claimed Pulwama was Pakistan's "success".

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," he had said.

An explanation which changes nothing

His remarks, the first official admission of carrying out a terrorist attack in India, triggered strong reactions and backlash, forcing him to take a U-turn. Speaking to a private Indian news channel, the minister said that he was "misinterpreted" and referring to the "post-Pulwama action".

"What I spoke about was our post-Pulwama action. But we are not looking to stir up a war with India. It was a long speech and I have not said that Pulwama was Pakistan's doing," Chaudhry was quoted by CNN-News18.

However, the damage was already done and it was a self-goal by the Pakistani government, which has already been isolated by India on the global front. The FATF had recently extended Pakistan's greylisting after it failed to take action against terrorists and their groups targeting India. The official admission will further hamper Pakistan's chances of getting out of FATF's "Grey List" and may also be put in the "Black List".

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of Indian security forces was attacked by a suicide bomber from Pakistan. Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in the attack, which brought India and Pakistan on the brink of war.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma