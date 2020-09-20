The police informed that the man, who is a father of five girls, wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was a male or female foetus.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a horrendous incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Budan allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out whether she was going to give birth to a boy or not.

The police informed that the man, who is a father of five girls, wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was a male or female foetus.

The police said that the man has been identified as Pannalal and he used a sharp-edged weapon to commit the crime, adding that an FIR has been lodged and the man has been arrested.

“The man, identified as Pannalal, has slit the stomach of his wife, 35, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area,” Pravin Singh Chauhan, senior police official (City), was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The man has been arrested. We are looked into the reasons behind the crime,” Chauhan further said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The woman, 35, is seriously injured, said the police while adding that the locals immediately rushed her to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in a serious condition.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma