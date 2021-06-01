The father-daughter duo started their journey from Gurugram on May 10, 2020, after buying a cycle with whatever money they had and reached their native village in Bihar’s Darbhanga after a week on May 16.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Mohan Paswan, Bihar’s bicycle girl’s father passed away Monday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. Jyoti, then a 15-year-old, had risen to fame after she cycled the distance of 1200 km, all the way from Gurugram to Darbhanga carrying her father seated on the same amid the migrant crisis sparked by COVID-19 lockdown.

“I massaged his chest when he complained of pain. But he could not survive,” Jyoti told the media while weeping inconsolably at her native place at Sirhulli village under Singhbara panchayat of Darbhanga.

Bihar: Father of 'Cycle girl' Jyoti died of cardiac arrest yesterday in Darbhanga



Jyoti had cycled around 1200 km carrying her injured father from Gurugram to their native place in Darbhanga amid #COVID lockdown, last year in May



(Visuals from last year) pic.twitter.com/wYtDi9mRoQ — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Jyoti had said they would cycle for 30-40 km a day and managed to reach her native place along with her father through occasional lifts from truck drivers.

“The administration joined the family in sharing their grief and reassuring the girl. Senior district officials were present to console the family at Singhabara block”, Dr Thyagraj SM, Darbhanga District Magistrate, was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. The DM added that due assistance will be provided to the bereaved family,

Local media reports said that Jyoti’s younger brother Himanshu lit the pyre of his father’s at the cremation ground. Their father was the sole breadwinner of the family. Mohan Paswan, Jyoti’s father is survived by his wife and 5 children.

After Jyoti’s indomitable feat of cycling through 1200 km distance, she was praised by Ivanka Trump, former US President Donald Trump’s daughter. Jyoti was one amongst 32 children who were conferred with Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar, consisting of price money of Rs one lakh.

