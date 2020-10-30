Farooq Abdullah's party the National Conference claimed that the former Jammu and Kashmir CM was stopped from offering prayers at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was stopped from offering prayers on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, his party alleged on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the National Conference condemned what it called "infringement of fundamental right to pray".

"J&K administration has blocked the residence of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi Saw," the National Conference said in a statement issued on Twitter.

Reacting to the NC's claim, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who has recently forged an alliance with Abdullah with an aim to restore Article 370 in Kashmir, criticised the J&K administration for their alleged action against Abdullah.

"Preventing Farooq sahab from offering prayers on Milad Un Nabi Saw at Hazratbal exposes GOI's (government of India) deep paranoia and their iron fist approach towards J&K. It's a gross violation of our rights and is highly condemnable," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in J&K Cricket Association. His party National Conference (NC) had termed the probe agency's action a "political vendetta" and said that it was to pressurise Abdullah after he announced an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti and a few other regional groups under the banner of "Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Ever since Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention, Kashmir leaders have become more vocal about their stand on Article 370. They want the government to restore the scrapped law that granted significant autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma