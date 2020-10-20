Farooq Abdullah was Monday questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. After the questioning, the National Conference leader said that his fight for the restoration of Article 370 will continue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in J&K Cricket Association, said that the struggle for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will continue whether he lives or dies. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that Article 370 is not only his of his party's struggle alone but the struggle of all the people.

"Remember one thing, we have a long way to go. This is a long fight," the 82-year-old Lok Sabha MP said. "Our struggle will go on whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or Farooq Abdullah is dead. Our resolve has not changed and our resolve will not change even if I were to be hanged," he added.

"It is not Farooq Abdullah or the National Conference's struggle alone. It is the struggle of all the people.

Abdullah's party National Conference (NC) had termed the probe agency's action a "political vendetta" and said that it was to pressurise Abdullah after he announced an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) and a few other regional groups under the banner of "Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

"The letter from the Enforcement Directorate came after the Gupkar declaration. It is clear political vendetta after the 'People's Alliance' was formed in Kashmir," a National Conference spokesperson said.

The National Conference, one of the two prominent regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the BJP uses "coercive and intimidative measures" to target Opposition leaders and this is the price people opposed to the BJP's ideology have to pay.

"This is the price one faces when opposed to the BJP's ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is witness to how the BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summons to Farooq Abdullah is a case in point," said the National Conference.

The Narendra Modi government had in August 2019 scrapped the Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with its own Legislative Assembly and Ladakh, a UT like Chandigarh.

