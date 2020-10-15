National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti under the banner of ‘Peoples Alliance’ to seek restoration of Article 370

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti along with other regional groups under the banner of ‘Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’ to fight for restoration of Article 370.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," Mr Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Abdullah had convened an All-party meeting his Srinagar residence to discuss the future course of action on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked last year. In August last year, the Narendra Modi Central government ended the special status of the state granted under the Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union territories. The meeting was convened a day after Mehbooba Mufti was released after spending more than 14 months in detention.

What is Gupkar Declaration?

The resolution at the end of the meet on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre announced its decision of revocation of J-K's special status and split it into two union territories, said the parties unanimously resolved that they would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

"That modification, abrogation of Articles 35A and 370, unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the state would be an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the 'Gupkar Declaration' read that day

After Farooq and Omar Abdullah were released from detention earlier this year, all stakeholders had met again this year in August and vowed to fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha