Farmers' Protest: The Delhi Police in its charge sheet said that the farmers, who were protesting against the farm laws on the outskirts of the national capital, wanted to "defame the Modi government worldwide".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Thursday submitted the charge sheet over the January 26 violence in the national capital and said that the farmers had planned to capture the Red Fort and make it a new protesting site, adding that they had opted Republic Day to "defame the Modi government worldwide".

"For this, planning was done in November-December as tractors were bought in large numbers in Haryana and Punjab. Delhi Police also attached data related to this in the charge sheet," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, were protesting against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital since November 26. Their protest, however, turned violent on Republic Day after a clash erupted between the protesters and Delhi Police personnel with several people getting injured.

Hundreds of protesters also entered the premises of the Red Fort and hoisted their flag in there. Later, the Delhi Police arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and accused him and several others for inciting the violence in the national capital.

'We are not going anywhere'

The farmers' protest on Wednesday completed six months. However, the agitators refused the vacate the protest site and vowed to continue their stir till the central government withdraws the contentious agricultural laws.

Shouting anti-government slogans at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur protest sites on Delhi borders, the farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, said that the "movement will continue for a long time".

"The movement will continue for a long time. If laws can be made during the Covid pandemic, then why cannot they be repealed during the pandemic," Tikait said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The government has been trying to crush the movement and will do so in the future also. But the farmer is not going to leave Delhi borders. The farmer can return home only on the same condition -- repeal all three new laws and make a new law guaranteeing MSP for crops," he added.

The farmers are protesting against the the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma