New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have reiterated their resolve to continue the protest as they held a mega meeting at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday (September 5). Farmers have also declared that they will campaign against the Yogi Adiyanath led-BJP government ahead of next year's elections. They are planning to hold an all-India strike on September 27.

Here's everything you need to know in 10 points:

1) Thousands of farmers from across the country reached the Government Inter College (GIC) ground in Muzaffarnagar to participate in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on Sunday. The mahapanchayat has been organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

2) City roads and flyovers in UP’s Muzaffarnagar have been jam-packed as farmers turned up in huge numbers to attend the mahapanchayat also attended by Rakesh Tikait and other influential farm leaders.

3) Langar services have been started for the arrangement of meals for farmers taking part in the mahapanchayat. Over 5,000 ‘langars' (food stalls), including some mobile stalls, have been set up for the participants. A number of medical camps have also been set up in the vicinity.

4) Around 8,000 security men have been deployed to maintain law and order at the gathering.

5) The farmers have decided to continue with protests across the state against the farm laws and to campaign against the ruling Yogi Adiyanath government ahead of next year's elections. They are also planning to hold an all-India strike on September 27.

6) RLD chief Jayant Chaudhry had earlier sought permission from the district authorities to allow sprinkling of flowers from a helicopter on the mahapanchayat in honour of the agitating farmers. However, the request was denied over security concerns.

7) BKU (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait said "When Govt of India will invite us for talks, we will go. The farmers' agitation will continue until the Govt fulfil our demands. The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run."

8) Thirty-two farmer unions from Punjab have demanded that the state government withdraw cases against protestors by September 8.

9) The farmers are also protesting against the 'lathi charge' they faced in Haryana's Karnal on August 28. Around 10 people were injured in the incident after a group of farmers stopped traffic on a highway while heading for Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. One person had died, which the police later said was a case of heart attack.

10) Earlier, a video of a Sub Divisional Magistrate directing the police "crack the heads" of farmers surfaced on the internet which fanned the outrage in the public and drew criticism from political parties.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha