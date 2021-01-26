Farmers' Tractor Rally: Noting that the situation is 'unprecedented' but under control, the Delhi Police said that the farmers should head back to their pre-decided routes for the tractor parade.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed the protesting farmers to not take laws in their hands and asked them to maintain peace in the national capital.

"Since morning we had been appealing to farmers to go by pre-approved route but some of them broke police barricades, attacked police personnel. Appeal to farmer unions to help maintain peace. This isn't a peaceful protest on Republic Day," said Shalini Singh, Joint CP in Delhi's Nangloi, as reported by news agency ANI.

With protest turning violent, the Delhi Police was also forced to close several routes and divert traffic in the national capital. Currently, traffic movement at Kapashera Chowk, R/A Shankar Road and Dwarka More has been closed in wake of the protest.

The Delhi Police had allowed farmers, who are protesting since November last year against the three contentious farm laws, to hold a tractor rally on January 26 after the Republic Day parade.

The police had also issued the guidelines and advisory for the farmers, saying they won't be allowed to divert from their pre-decided routes, adding that protesters can't carry arms.

However, the farmers began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

Following this, a a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas shells against them.

The protest also forced traders in Connaught Place to close their shops. Atul Bhargava, the President of the Association, said the Delhi Police has advised the commercial hub to remain closed in view of the agitation.

"The tractor parade has gone haywire. The farmers have already reached ITO. I spoke to Police Commissioner and it was advised the markets remain closed. We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down," he told news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma