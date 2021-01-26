Farmers' Tractor Rally LIVE Updates: Ahead of the farmers' tractor rally, security has been beefed up along the borders of the national capital with Delhi Police deploying extra personnel along the borders of the city-state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the country celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, farmers protesting against the three farm laws will hold a massive tractor rally today as a part of their agitation. The tractor rally, called the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade', will be held at three protest sites in Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- and will cover approximately 100 kms of distance in Delhi.

Ahead of the farmers' tractor rally, security has been beefed up along the borders of the national capital with Delhi Police deploying extra personnel along the borders. The police have said that the farmers' won't be allowed to enter Delhi and their rally will only start once the Republic Day ends officially.

Here are the LIVE Updates from farmers' tractor rally:

9:44 am: Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border.

9:14 am: We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally, says DCP East Delhi at Ghazipur border.

9:00 am: Farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

8:45 am: Recap: Only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to participate in the parade in Delhi, and it shall be held within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, the NOC read.

8:45 am: Recap: The Delhi Police has given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the protesting farmer unions for their proposed Republic Day tractor parade with 37 conditions, including capping the number of participants and allocating a fixed time slot.

According to the NOC, the parade has to be restricted to the permitted routes only, and no dharna, demonstration or sit-in protest should be held on the parade route.

8:43 am: A large number of farmers, along with their tractors, head towards Delhi.

8:33 am: Meanwhile, farmers leaders have appealed the protesters to ensure that the tractor rally remains peaceful.

"No one should carry any weapon or consume alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed," a leader said.

8:07 am: Farmers head towards Delhi for their tractor rally.

8:06 am: Farmers prepare for their tractor rally. Visuals from Delhi-UP Ghazipur border.

7:48 am: "From Tikri border, it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway," he added.

7:47 am: The police has said that the rally will begin once the Republic Day parade officially ends, adding that farmers will not be allowed to enter the city-state.

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu," said Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police Dependra Pathak.

7:46 am: Ahead of the farmers' rally, security has been tightened in Delhi with police barricading several important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

7:45 am: Protesting farmers will hold a tractor rally today as a part of their agitation against the three contentious farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year.

