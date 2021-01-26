Farmers' Tractor Rally: The farmers also tried to move towards Rajpath and even vandalised several buses, forcing the police to use tear gas shells.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Violence erupted in Delhi on Tuesday after farmers protesting against farm laws allegedly changed their route and moved towards ITO. The farmers also tried to move towards Rajpath and even vandalised several buses, forcing the police to use tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.

The farmers were even seen chasing police officials with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police. The protesters were even seen riding tractors and trying to drive through the crowd and run over the police personnel.

"Rally is going on peacefully. I don't have any knowledge of it. We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait when asked about incidents of violence in the national capital.

The farmers, who are protesting against the farm laws since November last year, were permitted by the Delhi Police to hold a tractor march on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

In its No-Objection Certificate (NOC), the Delhi Police had said that only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to enter the city-state from 12 pm to 5 pm. The NOC said that farmers' rally should "be restricted to the permitted routes only, and no dharna, demonstration or sit-in protest should be held on the parade route".

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu," Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police Dependra Pathak had said.

