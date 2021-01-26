Farmers' Protest: The movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon," the farmers' union body said in a statement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions spearheading the massive agitation on Tuesday called off their tractor rally immediately after series of violent clashes erupted from across Delhi-NCR during the tractor rally organised by the farmers to protest the farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

The tractor parade, which began much ahead of the scheduled time, turned violent with farmers opposing the Centre’s new Agri laws and police clashing at several areas of the national capital. "We have called off the farmers' Republic Day parade with immediate effect and appealed to all participants to immediately return back to their respective protest sites. The movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon," the farmers' union body said in a statement.

Additional paramilitary forces deployed in Delhi after Amit Shah holds high-level meeting:

Meanwhile, in the wake of the violence, the government has also decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava among others. Additional paramilitary troops will be brought in for deployment in sensitive places in Delhi, a home ministry official said. The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately but officials suggested that it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies).

Internet suspended in parts of Delhi and Haryana:

In wake of the violent clashes between the police and the protesting farmers, the government has also suspended internet in parts of Delhi-NCR till midnight Tuesday. The Internet has been suspended in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas. An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1855. It said the suspension of internet services was necessary and expedient in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in three Haryana districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal until 5 pm Wednesday, the state government said Tuesday evening, as violent protests by farmers rocked neighbouring Delhi. Haryana's Home Secretary Rajeev Arora said the order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the districts. The order comes into force immediately and will remain in effect till 5 pm of January 27, he said.

High alert in Haryana:

Authorities in Haryana sounded a high alert in the state and said anyone taking law into one's hands will be dealt with strictly after a tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday. In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said a 'high alert' has been sounded in the state.

Protesters hoist a religious flag at Red Fort:

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole there on Republic Day. Some of the protesting farmers even hoisted the religious flag at the rampart of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, which is a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan