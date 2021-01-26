Farmers' Tractor Rally: The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem. The farmers also lashed out at the media persons covering the incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, a protesting farmer on Tuesday died after his tractor overturned at Delhi's ITO during the farmer's tractor rally against the Centre three new farm laws. According to the police, the details of the deceased protester are yet to be ascertained.

The farmer, who participated in the tractor march, died as his tractor overturned at the ITO Marg in Delhi. The tractor rally reached Central Delhi from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour of the pre-agreed route for the march. According to the police, the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned, causing his death.

Meanwhile, another protester lost his life. Identified as Rajesh, the farmer came to participate in the tractor parade but died in a suspicious state during the protest today at the Kundli border. According to a report by Dainik Jagram, the protesting farmer suddenly complained of chest pain, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Kundli police arrived shortly after the news broke out and took the body in the possession and handed it to the next of kin after the post-mortem.

Police removed protesting farmers from Red Fort premises on Tuesday where they had barged in after deviating from their planned route for the tractor parade and hoisted flags at the iconic monument in the national capital. Chaos reigned for nearly 90 minutes as some protesters, including 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors), forced their way into the Red Fort and hoisted a flag from the staff from which the prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

The police later resorted to lathi-charge to vacate the Red Fort premises. Continuous announcements were being made asking the protesters to leave the complex peacefully. Earlier, the farmers had deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade against the new farm laws and moved toward ITO in central Delhi.

Clashes broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to use lathi charge and tear gas shells against them.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan