New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the Centre's decision to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, farmers, who are protesting at Delhi borders, will celebrate 'Vijay Diwas' on Saturday, marking the end of their 15-month-long protests.

In a statement, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, said that the victory march will be held on all Delhi borders and toll plazas after which the farmers will head their homes, dismantling the protest sites.

The SKM also said that it will honour those locals who helped farmers selflessly during the agitation.

"We have formed a committee to make a list of such locals so that we can honour them. Before going home, a ceremony will be held at the Singhu border tomorrow to honour them. We will garland them and present shawls and sweets," SKM leader Shiv Kumar Kakka told news agency PTI.

The march was actually scheduled for Friday, but was delayed after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"We have won this battle after the struggles of a year-long protest. We are happy that the Central government has agreed to fulfil our pending demands," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Punjab Executive Member Manpreet Singh told news agency ANI.

"However, we will not celebrate the victory because our CDS Bipin Rawat has lost his life in Tamil Nadu helicopter crash".

Meanwhile, as farmers prepare to return to their homes, security has been beefed up in Haryana and Punjab to avoid any untoward situation. The Haryana Police has also advised travellers to modify their journey on national highways to avoid inconvenience.

On the other hand, the Punjab government is preparing to welcome the farmers. Congratulating the farmers, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said it was the victory of the people and unmatched unity of various sections of society that have forced the Centre to rollback the "draconian black" laws.

He also said farmers will never forgive the Modi government and its leaders for testing their patience for more than one year.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre has decided to withdraw the three agricultural acts, saying his government failed to convince some people over the laws.

Later on November 29, the Parliament passed the Farm Law Repeal Bill, 2021 to repeal the acts.

