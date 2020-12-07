Bharat Bandh: The farmers have said that don't want to "cause problems for a common man" and will hold a "peaceful" demonstration on Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the talks between the Centre and farmers failing to resolve the issues, the protesters have decided to hold 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

Though the Bharat Bandh will regular services in India, the farmers have said that don't want to "cause problems for a common man" and will hold a "peaceful" demonstration on Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm.

"We don’t want to cause problems for a common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for the office on time. Work hours in offices will end at 3 pm. People can show their card and leave," Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don’t support some of the policies of the Govt of India," he added.

Several political parties and trade associations have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh and have urged the government to fulfil the farmers' demands. However, many associations have also decided not to participate in the Bandh and will continue providing their services.

So as the farmers observe Bharat Bandh in protest against the farm laws, here's everything you need to know:

CAIT, AITWA say will not participate in Bandh

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) have said that they will not participate in the Bandh on Tuesday and will remain operative. They have stated that so far no farmer organisation or farmer leaders have approached them seeking support for "Bharat Bandh".

"Commercial markets across the country will remain open and business activities will take place as usual whereas the transport services will also remain operative on December 8," they said in a joint statement.

"We have all sympathy with the demands of the farmers and we call upon the government to resolve the issue at the earliest and look into genuine demands of the farming community. The farmers, like traders and transporters, are an important part of the national economy and therefore immediate steps are needed to resolve their issues," the statement read.

Delhi taxi, bus operators' associations to support Bandh

While the AITWA has said that it will not participate in the Bandh, the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association has come out in support of the farmers and will take part in the bandh against the Centre.

"The Central government has been ignoring the demands of the farmers and since then 11 days have passed, while the Government of India is only reshuffling the dates of holding talks. That is why we support the 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers on December 8," the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President has said.

Bank unions express solidarity with farmers

Several bank unions have also expressed their solidarity with the farmers and have requested the government to resolve the issues of the farmers.

"Our nation needs peace and main stakeholders of the nation should not be made to suffer, as the agriculture sector alone performed positively in the COVID-19 pandemic, which reflects the inherent strength of the sector," said several bank unions in a joint statement.

Petrol pumps to stay closed in Punjab

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association in Punjab has extended its support to the farmers and has said that all petrol pumps will stay closed in the state on Tuesday in protest against the Centre's three farm laws. However, they will provide emergency services.

Hotel and restaurant to stay closed in Punjab

The Hotel and Restaurant Association has also extended its support to the Bharat Bandh and said, "barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars to remain closed to show support to Bharat bandh on December 8".

Why are the farmers observing Bharat Bandh?

The farmers are observing Bharat Bandh in protest against the three farm laws passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament. Several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmers but the two sides have failed to resolve the issues. Amid this, the farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, saying they will continue their protest till the central government withdraws the farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads during the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh', an official statement.

A traffic advisory has been issued for the smooth movement of vehicles. Anybody who tries to disrupt a normal movement or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with as per law, it said.

Delhi Police has made an appeal that the normal life of common citizens and residents of the city should not be disrupted.

