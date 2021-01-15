Far,ers' Protest: Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, after the meeting concluded, said that the unions urged the government to repeal the three laws, but the Centre was unwilling to do so.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ninth round of talks between the Centre and Farmer unions to end the stalemate over the three contentious farm laws ended without any outcome on Friday as the farmers stuck to their demand of complete rollback of the new legislation, while the government asked them to be more flexible in their approach and expressed willingness for necessary amendments. The next round of talks will now take place on January 19.

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, after the meeting concluded, said that the unions urged the government to repeal the three laws, but the Centre was unwilling to do so. "We decided to meet again on January 19 at 12 pm," he said.

At the meeting that lasted for nearly five hours, including a lunch break, farmers unions said they are committed to continuing holding direct talks to resolve the over-one-month-long deadlock over three agri laws, even as a committee has been formed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock.

After the end of the over 5-hour long talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government has urged the farmers to form an informal group among themselves to prepare concrete proposals to be discussed in the next meeting. He further said the government is hopeful of discussions reaching some decisive stage at the tenth round of talks on January 19.

Talks took place over three farm laws in a cordial atmosphere and detailed discussions took place on some issues, but couldn't reach a decisive stage," the minister said.

"We suggested they can form an informal group of people who can understand the laws better and prepare some concrete proposals, detailing what are farmers' expectations and what clauses are problematic for them, which the government can consider with an open mind," he added.

The minister said solution can emerge from the government-farmers talks as well as from the SC-appointed panel's deliberations. "Unions want to continue the dialogue with the government and we have no problem with that. The SC-appointed panel will also work for the welfare of farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said the farmers will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court, they will talk to Centre only.

"Our demands of repealing of the three farm laws and MSP (minimum support price) guarantee remain. We will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We'll talk to Central government only," said Tikait after the meeting ended.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee. The panel is likely to hold the first meeting with all the stakeholders on January 19.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, however, on Thursday recused himself from the SC-appointed committee. Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati are the other three members on the panel.





(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan