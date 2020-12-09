The Centre, however, has made it clear that they will not scrap the laws but gave a written assurance to farmers that the MSP will stay.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The farmers on Wednesday rejected the Narendra Modi government's proposal sent to them to end the deadlock over farm laws and threatened to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on December 12. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws, they say are pro-traders and anti-farmers. They demand the government to call an emergency session of Parliament to scrap the "black laws" or they will launch a nationwide protest on December 14.

The Centre, however, has made it clear that they will not scrap the laws but gave a written assurance to farmers that the MSP will stay. The new farm laws will allow private players to buy farm produces, one of the main objections of the farmers.

"Agra-Delhi Expressway will be blocked on December 12; no tax to be paid on that day at any toll plaza in the country," farmer leader Darshan Pal said. "We will block all roads in Delhi one by one if the three farm laws are not scrapped," the leaders of farmer unions present at the Singhu border near Delhi said.

The farmers held five rounds of talks with the government but failed to reach a consensus. Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in and held a meeting with farmer union leaders at his residence on Tuesday. However, the talks also failed and a sixth meeting scheduled to be held today was also called off as farmers remained firm on their demand to scrap the "black laws".

The farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since November 26. They had also called a nationwide strike on Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm. The strike was peaceful and no incident of violence was reported.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma