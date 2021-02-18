LIVE Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Updates: The farmers across the country held a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration today as a part of their protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Parliament last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As a part of their protest against the three contentious agricultural laws, thousands of farmers across the country held a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration today. The protest, called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, was staged from 12 pm to 4 pm today.

Ahead of the protest, the Indian Railways has beefed up the security at all the railway stations across the country -- especially in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Bengal -- has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). The railways has also urged protesters to maintain peace and ensure that it does not cause inconvenience to the passengers.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

12:41 pm: Jammu and Kashmir: Farmers under the aegis of United-Kissan Front demonstrate at railway track in Jammu's Channi Himat area as part of 4 hour nationwide 'rail roko' agitation.

12:05 pm: Workers of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) stage a 'rail roko' agitation at Patna Junction railway station against farm acts.

11:26 am: Just In: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed the entry and exit gates for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brig. Hoshiar Singh metro stations.

10:55 am: It'll begin at 12 pm and go on till 3 to 4 pm. Trains aren't plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi and fruits to people who will be found stranded. We will tell them our issues, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait.

10:45 am: Ahead of the rail roko movement, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has said, "yes. Their crops are not being sold on MSP. We have got nothing to do with elections. We will talk to the farmers there: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union when asked if the farmers' agitation will be extended to West Bengal too".

10:30 am: Security has been beefed up at Palwal railway station ahead of farmers' 'rail roko' movement.

Haryana: Police personnel deployed at Palwal railway station, in the wake of the 4-hour long nationwide 'rail roko' call by farmers today. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/gMUQXSeq64 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

10:20 am: The Indian Railways has also said that no decision has yet been taken on train movement in the backdrop of the rail blockade.

"Once we get a better picture of the status of the protests and have identified sensitive spots, we will put in place a plan of action. We have around 80 trains which run through potentially sensitive areas and most of them would have passed through them before 12 pm," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

10:15 am: The Indian Railways has also urged protesters to maintain peace and ensure that it does not cause inconvenience to the passengers.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place," said RPF's Arun Kumar.

10:10 am: Ahead of the rail roko protest, the Indian Railways has beefed up the security at all the railway stations across the country and deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

10:05 am: The protest, called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), will be stagged across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

10:00 am: The farmers across the country will hold a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration today as a part of their protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Parliament last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma