New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations will begin day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites on Monday, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said on Saturday, as reported by news agency ANI. Speaking to media at a protesting site on Day 25 of the agitation, the unions announced they would halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to December 27.

Apart from this, the unions have issued calls to the supporters to beat thalis at their home during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address on December 27.

"We appeal everyone to beat thali at their homes during Prime Minister's Modi's Mann ki Baat address on December 27," said Jagjit SIngh Dalewala, member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the BKU, urged people to skip a meal on the occasion of Kisan Diwas December 23 to express their solidarity with the farmers' cause.

Meanwhile PM Modi has decided to hold 'Kisan Samvad' in Uttar Pradesh on December 25. PM Modi has on several occasions tried to assure the farmers over the farm laws and has maintained that the reforms brought by his government will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

Despite five rounds of talks, farmers and the central government have failed to resolve differences over three farm legislations passed by the Parliament in September. The next round of talks could be held in the next two or three days, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja