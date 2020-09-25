Bharat Bandh LIVE: The Delhi Police have also tightened the security at the border areas in the wake of the Bandh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Intensifying their protests against the contentious agricultural bills passed by the Parliament, various farmers' organisations, including from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have called a national shutdown today. The farmers' groups said they will be holding a "chakka jam" from 10 am to 4 pm.

A heavy police force has been deployed in Punjab and Haryana to deal with any untoward situation. A high alert has also been sounded in western Uttar Pradesh for today’s 'Bharat Bandh'. The Delhi Police have also tightened the security at the border areas in the wake of the Bandh.

Barricades have been put in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and the vehicles entering Delhi are being checked. The Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Singhu border and Karnal road (Haryana) as a precautionary measure.

Keeping in view the farmers' agitation in Punjab against agriculture bills, some trains operated by Northern Railway will remain cancelled or partially cancelled, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’:

11:30 am: Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on the Centre over the agriculture bills passed by Parliament and said the contentious legislation would "enslave farmers."

"A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs.The new agriculture laws will enslave our Farmers. #ISupportBharatBandh," the former Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

A flawed GST destroyed MSMEs.



The new agriculture laws will enslave our Farmers.#ISupportBharatBandh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

11:15 am: Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav sits atop a tractor while Tejashwi Yadav drives it, during the protest against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament.

#WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav sits atop a tractor while Tejashwi Yadav drives it, during the protest against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/kHEyuX9kmy — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

10:15 am: Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament.

#WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3CanJjtGo4 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

10:00 am: Govt has made our 'anndaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. #FarmBills are anti-farmer and have left them dejected. Govt had said that they'll double farmers' income by 2022 but these Bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatised: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

9:50 am: Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers protest in Darbhanga, against #FarmBills, while riding buffaloes.





9:40 am: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament.

9:30 am: Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association hold a protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway against #FarmBills passed in Parliament. Police personnel deployed in the area to ensure law & order is maintained & COVID safety norms are followed during the protest.





9:20 am: Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament.





9:10 am: Punjab: Police personnel deployed in Amritsar city in the wake of farmers protest today, against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. ACP says, "Security forces have been deployed at every crossroad and level crossing in the entire city so that no untoward incident takes place."





9:00 am: Punjab: Police personnel being deployed around Ladowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana, in the wake of nationwide protest by farmers today, over #FarmBills. SHO Ladowal says, "All prepartions made, additional forces deployed. Farmer leaders have assured us that protest will be peaceful."

