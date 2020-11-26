Air India said that the no-show waiver and free reschedule will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport for November 26.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Carrier Air India said on Thursday it will allow no-show waiver and free reschedule to passengers who missed their flights due to closure of Delhi borders amid farmers' protest. Taking to twitter, Air India said that the waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport for November 26.

"In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver and one free reshefule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights. Waivers will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport for 26th November," the company said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Multiple road blocks were set up by security officials throughout the borders of the national capital to stop the farmers of Punjab and Haryana from entering Delhi to protest against the farm acts which were passed by the Parliament in this Monsoon Session.

Due to this, massive traffic congestions were reported across borders of the national capital, including Gurugram, Karnal, and Faridabad borders. Cops were forced to use water cannon to disperse the farmers who were trying to break through the barricades and move towards Delhi against the contentious farm laws.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja